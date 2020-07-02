All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
4601 Sandera Lane
Last updated October 29 2019 at 4:13 PM

4601 Sandera Lane

4601 Sandera Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Sandera Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,786sq ft, 2 story home in Flower Mound! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Sandera Lane have any available units?
4601 Sandera Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 Sandera Lane have?
Some of 4601 Sandera Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Sandera Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Sandera Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Sandera Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 Sandera Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4601 Sandera Lane offer parking?
No, 4601 Sandera Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4601 Sandera Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Sandera Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Sandera Lane have a pool?
No, 4601 Sandera Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Sandera Lane have accessible units?
No, 4601 Sandera Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Sandera Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 Sandera Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

