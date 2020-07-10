4508 Delaina Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool tennis court

GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WELLINGTON COMMUNITY OF FLOWER MOUND IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF EXEMPLARY LISD SCHOOLS! Checkout the open floor plan with Study, Formal living, dining and vaulted ceiling.Enjoy the stylish and modern CHEFS KITCHEN with Granite Countertops, upgraded SS appliances, 4-burner gas range top, recessed lighting and ton of counter as well as cabinet space.Unwind in the spacious master suite with updated master bath .Great house featuring plenty of natural light, a huge game room and tons of STORAGE + access to the world class HOA amenities including Swimming Pools, tennis courts, fitness center accessibility to great walking trails and parks.