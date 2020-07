Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous and Inviting Single story in the acclaimed Wellington community with 4 BR,2.1Bath.Open floor plan with tall ceiling. Close proximity to exemplary schools in the renowned LISD school district.New AC units,Garbage disposal.Tile and Engineered wood floor in the foyer,living and kitchen.TONS OF STORAGE.Take advantage of the community center with club house,tennis courts,pool,fitness center.This house has it all,It won't stay long!!!.Come take a look.