4212 Zachary Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool

This property is being offered for short term leases as low as 4 months. It's a single story home in Bridlewood that has been meticulously maintained with many upgrades. Has a high efficiency AC unit with double pane windows. Fantastic amenities of Bridlewood are right across the street. Parks, pools, golf, and more are at your access.

Included in the lease is the use all the amenities. The Amenity center, pool, basketball court, exercise room, play area for children. Residence can use the clubhouse and golf.