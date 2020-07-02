All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4212 Zachary Way

4212 Zachary Way · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Zachary Way, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bridlewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
This property is being offered for short term leases as low as 4 months. It's a single story home in Bridlewood that has been meticulously maintained with many upgrades. Has a high efficiency AC unit with double pane windows. Fantastic amenities of Bridlewood are right across the street. Parks, pools, golf, and more are at your access.
Included in the lease is the use all the amenities. The Amenity center, pool, basketball court, exercise room, play area for children. Residence can use the clubhouse and golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Zachary Way have any available units?
4212 Zachary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 Zachary Way have?
Some of 4212 Zachary Way's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Zachary Way currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Zachary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Zachary Way pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Zachary Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4212 Zachary Way offer parking?
No, 4212 Zachary Way does not offer parking.
Does 4212 Zachary Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Zachary Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Zachary Way have a pool?
Yes, 4212 Zachary Way has a pool.
Does 4212 Zachary Way have accessible units?
No, 4212 Zachary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Zachary Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 Zachary Way does not have units with dishwashers.

