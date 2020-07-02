4212 Jubilee Drive

Amenities

Super Cute and Clean 1 story in Bridlewood! Ready for immediate move-in! You won't be disappointed. Huge private backyard with trees. Great open floorplan. Incredible updated island Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Lots of natural light. Kitchen open to Living Room and overlooks the private treed yard. Large Living Room plus separate study. Formal Dining. Nice Master Suite with updated bath, incredible shower and large closet! Convenient location close to schools, shopping, DFW airport and much more. Enjoy all Bridlewood has to offer! Fantastic community. Walk to park and greenbelt. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Great opportunity to lease in Bridlewood.