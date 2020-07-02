4134 1 Place Lane

Amenities

QUIET ON THE CORP!! Don't miss this cozy 3bed 2 bath with mature trees and a patio on the corp property. Provides lots of privacy and a quiet place for entertaining. Walking distance to Timber Creek Elementary and Lamar Middle School and NCTC and MSU!! Trails, parks, restaurants, Riverwalk, Parker Square all in walking distance. Updated kitchen, carpet. Washer, Dryer, Fridge included. Laminate and tile floors on First Floor.Granite in kitchen and ss appliances. App fee 50 per adult, copy of license, last 3 W-2, references needed to apply. Pets on case by case. Available to show after Jan 8.