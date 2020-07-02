All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 4134 1 Place Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
4134 1 Place Lane
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:44 PM

4134 1 Place Lane

4134 One Place Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

4134 One Place Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
QUIET ON THE CORP!! Don't miss this cozy 3bed 2 bath with mature trees and a patio on the corp property. Provides lots of privacy and a quiet place for entertaining. Walking distance to Timber Creek Elementary and Lamar Middle School and NCTC and MSU!! Trails, parks, restaurants, Riverwalk, Parker Square all in walking distance. Updated kitchen, carpet. Washer, Dryer, Fridge included. Laminate and tile floors on First Floor.Granite in kitchen and ss appliances. App fee 50 per adult, copy of license, last 3 W-2, references needed to apply. Pets on case by case. Available to show after Jan 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 1 Place Lane have any available units?
4134 1 Place Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4134 1 Place Lane have?
Some of 4134 1 Place Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 1 Place Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4134 1 Place Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 1 Place Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4134 1 Place Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4134 1 Place Lane offer parking?
No, 4134 1 Place Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4134 1 Place Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4134 1 Place Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 1 Place Lane have a pool?
No, 4134 1 Place Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4134 1 Place Lane have accessible units?
No, 4134 1 Place Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 1 Place Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4134 1 Place Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary