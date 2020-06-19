All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4113 Teaberry Court

4113 Teaberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

4113 Teaberry Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bridlewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
UPDATED CUL-DE-SAC HOME IN DESIRABLE BRIDLEWOOD! NEW 2018 ROOF & GUTTERS! Impressive finishes include vaulted ceilings, intricate moldings, fresh paint & new carpet! The chef's island kitchen boasts granite countertops, new tile backsplash, ss appliances & a gas cooktop. The spacious family room features custom built-ins, tons of natural light & a fireplace! Relax in the private study, game room or escape to your updated master suite complete with a jetted tub & frameless shower! Spend time outdoors in your expansive backyard highlighted by an enclosed patio, large open patio & plenty of space to play! Enjoy Bridlewood amenities including golf, parks, trails & pools! Landlord will pay for yard care & HOA fees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Teaberry Court have any available units?
4113 Teaberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 Teaberry Court have?
Some of 4113 Teaberry Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Teaberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Teaberry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Teaberry Court pet-friendly?
No, 4113 Teaberry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4113 Teaberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Teaberry Court offers parking.
Does 4113 Teaberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 Teaberry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Teaberry Court have a pool?
Yes, 4113 Teaberry Court has a pool.
Does 4113 Teaberry Court have accessible units?
No, 4113 Teaberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Teaberry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 Teaberry Court has units with dishwashers.

