4113 Teaberry Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

UPDATED CUL-DE-SAC HOME IN DESIRABLE BRIDLEWOOD! NEW 2018 ROOF & GUTTERS! Impressive finishes include vaulted ceilings, intricate moldings, fresh paint & new carpet! The chef's island kitchen boasts granite countertops, new tile backsplash, ss appliances & a gas cooktop. The spacious family room features custom built-ins, tons of natural light & a fireplace! Relax in the private study, game room or escape to your updated master suite complete with a jetted tub & frameless shower! Spend time outdoors in your expansive backyard highlighted by an enclosed patio, large open patio & plenty of space to play! Enjoy Bridlewood amenities including golf, parks, trails & pools! Landlord will pay for yard care & HOA fees!