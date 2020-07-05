4101 Marbella Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace media room extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Beautiful 4 Bedroom home for lease in the well sought Wellington community in Flower Mound. Bright and open floor plan. Beautiful hand scarped wood on the entire first floor.Spacious Master Bedroom and a SECONDARY BEDROOM with full bath on the first floor.New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Brand new blinds installed. Media room equipment along with projector and screen stays with the house. Tandem garage has plenty of additional storage space. Tenants get to enjoy all the amenities including the community pool. Close to airport, major highways and shopping malls. Exemplary Flower Mound schools!