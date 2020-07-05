4013 Kimberly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Absolutely Gorgeous 2 story, 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath, Game room,Study, Covered Patio, 2 car garage home in highly sought after Wellington Subdivision with Exemplary Schools. Wood Floors in entry, Family and Master bedroom. Kitchen with granite countertops, Island, breakfast bar & window seat. Kitchen opens to Family Room with soaring 2 story ceilings and a wall of windows. Private Master Suite with wood floors,Study with French doors,Game Room with a closet,All secondary Bedrooms have a walk-in closet. Upgraded Berber Carpet , Large extended stamped concrete patio in backyard