Flower Mound, TX
4013 Kimberly Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4013 Kimberly Drive

4013 Kimberly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4013 Kimberly Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous 2 story, 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath, Game room,Study, Covered Patio, 2 car garage home in highly sought after Wellington Subdivision with Exemplary Schools. Wood Floors in entry, Family and Master bedroom. Kitchen with granite countertops, Island, breakfast bar & window seat. Kitchen opens to Family Room with soaring 2 story ceilings and a wall of windows. Private Master Suite with wood floors,Study with French doors,Game Room with a closet,All secondary Bedrooms have a walk-in closet. Upgraded Berber Carpet , Large extended stamped concrete patio in backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Kimberly Drive have any available units?
4013 Kimberly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 Kimberly Drive have?
Some of 4013 Kimberly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 Kimberly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Kimberly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Kimberly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4013 Kimberly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4013 Kimberly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4013 Kimberly Drive offers parking.
Does 4013 Kimberly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Kimberly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Kimberly Drive have a pool?
No, 4013 Kimberly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4013 Kimberly Drive have accessible units?
No, 4013 Kimberly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Kimberly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4013 Kimberly Drive has units with dishwashers.

