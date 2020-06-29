3918 Sweetgum Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable updated home in the heart of Flower Mound, nestled in a cul de sac! Home was completely renovated in 2015 with wood floors, granite counter tops, large stainless refrigerator, convection double-oven, microwave, dishwasher, even includes a washer and dryer. This open floor plan home is close to award winning schools, restaurants, and across the street from the developing river-walk! Easy commute means more time at home enjoying the large bright rooms and the warm comfy fireplace ready for fall and winter. Photos show home previously staged, currently vacant, ready for immediate move-in!

**Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**