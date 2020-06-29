All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:08 AM

3918 Sweetgum Court

3918 Sweetgum Court · No Longer Available
Location

3918 Sweetgum Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable updated home in the heart of Flower Mound, nestled in a cul de sac! Home was completely renovated in 2015 with wood floors, granite counter tops, large stainless refrigerator, convection double-oven, microwave, dishwasher, even includes a washer and dryer. This open floor plan home is close to award winning schools, restaurants, and across the street from the developing river-walk! Easy commute means more time at home enjoying the large bright rooms and the warm comfy fireplace ready for fall and winter. Photos show home previously staged, currently vacant, ready for immediate move-in!
**Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 Sweetgum Court have any available units?
3918 Sweetgum Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3918 Sweetgum Court have?
Some of 3918 Sweetgum Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 Sweetgum Court currently offering any rent specials?
3918 Sweetgum Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 Sweetgum Court pet-friendly?
No, 3918 Sweetgum Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3918 Sweetgum Court offer parking?
Yes, 3918 Sweetgum Court offers parking.
Does 3918 Sweetgum Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3918 Sweetgum Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 Sweetgum Court have a pool?
No, 3918 Sweetgum Court does not have a pool.
Does 3918 Sweetgum Court have accessible units?
No, 3918 Sweetgum Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 Sweetgum Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3918 Sweetgum Court has units with dishwashers.

