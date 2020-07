Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking

Quality home in a desired Flower Mound subdivision close to must-have amenities! This property boasts eye catching curb appeal, a huge corner lot, exemplary schools, open floor plan, huge master and more! Hardwood floors throughout formals, kitchen, family room and halls. Spacious kitchen offers a large island, breakfast nook, window seat and flows into the living space with a warm fireplace for entertaining. Plenty of room for you and your family! What are you waiting for?