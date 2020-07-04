All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 3812 Richland Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3812 Richland Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3812 Richland Road

3812 Richland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

3812 Richland Road, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful new schools! Hardwood floors! Amazing floorplan! Master bedroom located downstairs, 3 bedrooms and game room are located on second floor! Large space home. Beautifully Stained cabinets! Large Island kitchen that has a Gas cooktop, and double oven! Great balcony overlooking backyard and greenbelt! Close to park near swimming pool and tennis court.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Richland Road have any available units?
3812 Richland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 Richland Road have?
Some of 3812 Richland Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 Richland Road currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Richland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Richland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 Richland Road is pet friendly.
Does 3812 Richland Road offer parking?
No, 3812 Richland Road does not offer parking.
Does 3812 Richland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Richland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Richland Road have a pool?
Yes, 3812 Richland Road has a pool.
Does 3812 Richland Road have accessible units?
No, 3812 Richland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Richland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 Richland Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary