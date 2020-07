Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Spacious home in a cul de sac! 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, vaulted ceiling, french doors, fireplace, & plenty of room! Kitchen is the center of the house with a view of the huge backyard. Refrigerator, large island, & lots of cabinets! Giant walk in pantry. 2 car garage with parking in the rear. Shelving & room for storage in the attic. Short term leases are an option for an additional rent. Cortaderra Park is a stone throw away with a jungle gym, fishing pond & soccer field!