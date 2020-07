3701 Sidney Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool putting green tennis court volleyball court

THIS FABULOUS ONE STORY HOME WITH WOOD FLOORS, TILED WET AREAS, AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS LENDS A FABULOUS AND FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN. QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, TONS OF STORAGE AND PREP SURFACE, DOUBLE OVENS, GENEROUS LIBRARY STUDY SEPERATE FROM THE CASUAL SPACE. SEATED ON A GREAT LOT IN THE CULDESAC! COME AND ENJOY ALL THAT WELLINGTON HAS TO OFFER! FUN COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES, POOLS, FITNESS CENTERS, PLAYGROUNDS, TENNIS AND BASKETBALL COURTS, DISC GOLF, MEETING ROOMS, VOLLEYBALL COURT, PUTTING GREEN, AND CLUBHOUSE! COME AND ENJOY THE WELLINGTON EXPERIENCE!