3621 Nandina Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Love Wellington! Great location in sought after Flower Mound where schools are great and the surrounding area is beautiful! Lovely well maintained 2 story with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, gas cooktop, richwood cabinets, expanded patio, custom built closet in master suite, custom entertainment center in family room, walking distance to elementary school, very close to middle school and high school. Ready for immediate movein. Lease price for one year is $2499, but for 2+ years, it is $2450.