Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

3616 Karla Drive

3616 Karla Drive
Location

3616 Karla Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
***Freshly painted throughout with neutral colors***Beautiful one owner 4 Bedroom home for lease in the well sought Wellington community. Bright and open floor plan, spacious Master Bedroom and a SECONDARY BEDROOM with full bath on the first floor. Secondary bedroom can be converted into a study.Upstairs game room with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Beautiful custom closets designed in all closets for people who love to stay organized.Carpets and grout professionally cleaned. Tenants get to enjoy all the amenities including the community pool. Close to airport, major highways and shopping malls. Exemplary Flower Mound schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

