3616 Karla Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool

***Freshly painted throughout with neutral colors***Beautiful one owner 4 Bedroom home for lease in the well sought Wellington community. Bright and open floor plan, spacious Master Bedroom and a SECONDARY BEDROOM with full bath on the first floor. Secondary bedroom can be converted into a study.Upstairs game room with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Beautiful custom closets designed in all closets for people who love to stay organized.Carpets and grout professionally cleaned. Tenants get to enjoy all the amenities including the community pool. Close to airport, major highways and shopping malls. Exemplary Flower Mound schools!