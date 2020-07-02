3613 Mayhaw Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bdrm, 3 bath home on corner lot in desirable Rustic Timbers! Handscraped hardwoods, neutral paint, & decorative lighting. Updated kitchen with granite, SS appliances, & breakfast bar. Master + 2 bdrms up. 4th bdrm on main level could be used as a study. Beautifully updated baths. Large game room up. Large backyard with a covered patio & a canopy of trees for shade. Corner lot! Excellent location, close to shopping, dining, walking trails, parks, and all the conveniences! Easy commuter area! Award-winning schools! AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE-IN!