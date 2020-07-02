All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:24 AM

3613 Mayhaw Drive

3613 Mayhaw Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Mayhaw Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bdrm, 3 bath home on corner lot in desirable Rustic Timbers! Handscraped hardwoods, neutral paint, & decorative lighting. Updated kitchen with granite, SS appliances, & breakfast bar. Master + 2 bdrms up. 4th bdrm on main level could be used as a study. Beautifully updated baths. Large game room up. Large backyard with a covered patio & a canopy of trees for shade. Corner lot! Excellent location, close to shopping, dining, walking trails, parks, and all the conveniences! Easy commuter area! Award-winning schools! AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE-IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Mayhaw Drive have any available units?
3613 Mayhaw Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Mayhaw Drive have?
Some of 3613 Mayhaw Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Mayhaw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Mayhaw Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Mayhaw Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3613 Mayhaw Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3613 Mayhaw Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Mayhaw Drive offers parking.
Does 3613 Mayhaw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Mayhaw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Mayhaw Drive have a pool?
No, 3613 Mayhaw Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Mayhaw Drive have accessible units?
No, 3613 Mayhaw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Mayhaw Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Mayhaw Drive has units with dishwashers.

