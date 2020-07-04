3612 Valencia Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

LUXURIOUS ESTATE TUCKED AWAY IN AN UPSCALE GATED COMMUNITY! Elegance, privacy & sophistication combine in this remarkable home boasting soaring ceilings, crown molding, wood floors & an impressive entry with a wrought iron spiral staircase. Prepare meals in the chef's kitchen with a Monogram gas cooktop with a grill, granite counters & double ovens or escape to the lavish master suite adorned with a bay window sitting area, granite vanities & 2 walk-in closets. Entertain in the game room featuring a balcony or relax in the media room wired for surround sound. Oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets. Huge cul-de-sac lot offering a massive backyard, covered patio & private courtyard. Pets are case by case basis.