Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

3612 Valencia Court

3612 Valencia Court · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Valencia Court, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
LUXURIOUS ESTATE TUCKED AWAY IN AN UPSCALE GATED COMMUNITY! Elegance, privacy & sophistication combine in this remarkable home boasting soaring ceilings, crown molding, wood floors & an impressive entry with a wrought iron spiral staircase. Prepare meals in the chef's kitchen with a Monogram gas cooktop with a grill, granite counters & double ovens or escape to the lavish master suite adorned with a bay window sitting area, granite vanities & 2 walk-in closets. Entertain in the game room featuring a balcony or relax in the media room wired for surround sound. Oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets. Huge cul-de-sac lot offering a massive backyard, covered patio & private courtyard. Pets are case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Valencia Court have any available units?
3612 Valencia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Valencia Court have?
Some of 3612 Valencia Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Valencia Court currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Valencia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Valencia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 Valencia Court is pet friendly.
Does 3612 Valencia Court offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Valencia Court offers parking.
Does 3612 Valencia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Valencia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Valencia Court have a pool?
No, 3612 Valencia Court does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Valencia Court have accessible units?
No, 3612 Valencia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Valencia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 Valencia Court has units with dishwashers.

