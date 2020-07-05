All apartments in Flower Mound
3608 Nandina Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3608 Nandina Drive

3608 Nadina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3608 Nadina Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Location! Fabulous 4 bedroom home in highly sought after Wellington of Flower Mound. This beautiful home features hand scraped hardwood floors, island kitchen with ss appliances, gas cook top, granite counters, breakfast bar opens to family room with vaulted ceilings. Study with French doors, downstairs master with sitting area. Up you will find 3 bedrooms and large game room with surround sound wiring. Nice sized backyard with stamped concrete patio with arbor. Zoned for great Flower Mound schools! Wellington offers community pools, tennis, fitness club, catch and release ponds, playgrounds and swim team. Come and See today! Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

