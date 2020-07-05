3608 Karla Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful single-story home in master planned Wellington community. Well designed open floor plan for family time and easy living. Neutral colors,2 inch blinds. Vaulted ceilings, pretty flooring throughout. Cheery island Kitchen w.butlers pantry. Master Suite with sitting area and updated bath with frameless shower & split vanities. Close proximity to DFW airport, Lake Grapevine. GREAT Schools! 2 Community pools, tennis, and much more! need to touch up paint. available 6.30.

Owner pays for HOA fee.