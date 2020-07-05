All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:34 AM

3608 Karla Drive

3608 Karla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3608 Karla Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful single-story home in master planned Wellington community. Well designed open floor plan for family time and easy living. Neutral colors,2 inch blinds. Vaulted ceilings, pretty flooring throughout. Cheery island Kitchen w.butlers pantry. Master Suite with sitting area and updated bath with frameless shower & split vanities. Close proximity to DFW airport, Lake Grapevine. GREAT Schools! 2 Community pools, tennis, and much more! need to touch up paint. available 6.30.
Owner pays for HOA fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Karla Drive have any available units?
3608 Karla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Karla Drive have?
Some of 3608 Karla Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Karla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Karla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Karla Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Karla Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3608 Karla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Karla Drive offers parking.
Does 3608 Karla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Karla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Karla Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3608 Karla Drive has a pool.
Does 3608 Karla Drive have accessible units?
No, 3608 Karla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Karla Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Karla Drive has units with dishwashers.

