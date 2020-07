Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage tennis court

Updated home with ideal floorplan. 4 bedrooms, with master down. Gameroom upstairs. 3 car garage. Newer flooring throughout and fresh paint. Kitchen was fully updated 3 years ago. Ideal floorplan with Master down and 3 bedrooms upstairs split. Private corner lot. Walking distance to community center, pool, park and tennis courts. HOA fees and lawn mowing is included. Desirable schools. Shorter lease is an option at an increased rental rate.