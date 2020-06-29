3408 Diamond Point Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story home on a quiet street with a stunning greenbelt and walking paths behind the home. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in an updated one story with 3 spacious bedrooms and a study. Walking distance to award winning schools. Schedule your showing today.