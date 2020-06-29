All apartments in Flower Mound
3408 Diamond Point Drive

3408 Diamond Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Diamond Point Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful one story home on a quiet street with a stunning greenbelt and walking paths behind the home. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in an updated one story with 3 spacious bedrooms and a study. Walking distance to award winning schools. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Diamond Point Drive have any available units?
3408 Diamond Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Diamond Point Drive have?
Some of 3408 Diamond Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Diamond Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Diamond Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Diamond Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Diamond Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3408 Diamond Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Diamond Point Drive offers parking.
Does 3408 Diamond Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Diamond Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Diamond Point Drive have a pool?
No, 3408 Diamond Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Diamond Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 3408 Diamond Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Diamond Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Diamond Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

