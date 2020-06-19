All apartments in Flower Mound
Location

3408 Courtney Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
putting green
tennis court
Inviting 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 3510 square foot home in highly sought after Wellington estates within walking distance to Flower Mound schools. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings & many windows providing abundant natural light. Curved staircase, formal dining, spacious kitchen with island, granite countertops and gas cooktop in overlooking the family room with fireplace to make it perfect for entertaining! Extended back patio in a peaceful & private backyard is the perfect place for your morning coffee or plenty of room for your outdoor dining needs. HOA includes access to a full fitness facility, 2 pools and one baby pool, disc golf, putting green, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts & much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Courtney Drive have any available units?
3408 Courtney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Courtney Drive have?
Some of 3408 Courtney Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Courtney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Courtney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Courtney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Courtney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3408 Courtney Drive offer parking?
No, 3408 Courtney Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3408 Courtney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Courtney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Courtney Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3408 Courtney Drive has a pool.
Does 3408 Courtney Drive have accessible units?
No, 3408 Courtney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Courtney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Courtney Drive has units with dishwashers.

