3408 Courtney Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool putting green tennis court

Inviting 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 3510 square foot home in highly sought after Wellington estates within walking distance to Flower Mound schools. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings & many windows providing abundant natural light. Curved staircase, formal dining, spacious kitchen with island, granite countertops and gas cooktop in overlooking the family room with fireplace to make it perfect for entertaining! Extended back patio in a peaceful & private backyard is the perfect place for your morning coffee or plenty of room for your outdoor dining needs. HOA includes access to a full fitness facility, 2 pools and one baby pool, disc golf, putting green, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts & much more!