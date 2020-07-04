3365 Harris Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Charming 1956 single story cottage.Brand new updated kitchen with granite and new appliances. Two large gathering areas along with a bonus room.Extra storage in the carport.10 fruit bearing trees and multiple rose bushes adorn the acreage yard. Large acreage that allows horses - owner will maintain the yard. Minutes away from the library and grocery stores.Exemplary Flower Mound schools.