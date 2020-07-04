Charming 1956 single story cottage.Brand new updated kitchen with granite and new appliances. Two large gathering areas along with a bonus room.Extra storage in the carport.10 fruit bearing trees and multiple rose bushes adorn the acreage yard. Large acreage that allows horses - owner will maintain the yard. Minutes away from the library and grocery stores.Exemplary Flower Mound schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3365 Harris Road have any available units?
3365 Harris Road doesn't have any available units at this time.