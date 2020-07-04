All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 3365 Harris Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3365 Harris Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3365 Harris Road

3365 Harris Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

3365 Harris Road, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming 1956 single story cottage.Brand new updated kitchen with granite and new appliances. Two large gathering areas along with a bonus room.Extra storage in the carport.10 fruit bearing trees and multiple rose bushes adorn the acreage yard. Large acreage that allows horses - owner will maintain the yard. Minutes away from the library and grocery stores.Exemplary Flower Mound schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3365 Harris Road have any available units?
3365 Harris Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3365 Harris Road have?
Some of 3365 Harris Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3365 Harris Road currently offering any rent specials?
3365 Harris Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3365 Harris Road pet-friendly?
No, 3365 Harris Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3365 Harris Road offer parking?
Yes, 3365 Harris Road offers parking.
Does 3365 Harris Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3365 Harris Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3365 Harris Road have a pool?
No, 3365 Harris Road does not have a pool.
Does 3365 Harris Road have accessible units?
No, 3365 Harris Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3365 Harris Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3365 Harris Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary