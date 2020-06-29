3300 Windchase Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FABULOUS HOME IN THE HEART OF FLOWER MOUND! Great Floor plan with Master & 2 Living areas downstairs. Cheery Kitchen w.gas range & breakfast bar. Master Retreat with dual sinks, a garden tub, separate shower & a walk-in closet. Nicely sized bedrooms with walk-in closets. Enjoy the spacious game room or spend time outdoors in the private fenced backyard with patio & space to play. Attends highly sought after Flower Mound schools! Walking distance to shops, dining & parks! *Pets on a case by case basis*