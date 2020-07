Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This luxurious Lakeside Community villa offers an open floor plan, hardwoods throughout the main floor AND BEST OF ALL- an amazing yard with a deck and a large tree! There is NO other villa with a yard like this one!!

Located Steps away from the walking and biking trails of Northshore with views of Lake Grapevine and only 10 minutes to DFW Airport. Walking distance to upscale dining and shopping, Moviehouse and Eatery and more! Feeds to exemplary Flower Mound schools.