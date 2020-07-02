All apartments in Flower Mound
3037 Hamlett Court
Last updated March 24 2020 at 3:23 AM

3037 Hamlett Court

3037 Hamlet Court · No Longer Available
Flower Mound
Apartments with Pool
Cheap Places
Apartments under $1,800
Apartments under $1,200
Location

3037 Hamlet Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute one story home on a quiet cul-de-sac adjacent to Westchester park. Chef's kitchen with beautiful granite and backsplash is open the living area with brick fireplace. Includes side by side refrigerator. 3 spacious bedrooms. 2 in blinds throughout. Covered patio and large landscaped backyard. New water heater and Carpet replaced recently. Great schools. Quick access to 121 and DFW Airport and 35 W. Close to award winning schools, restaurants, and across the street from the riverwalk!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Hamlett Court have any available units?
3037 Hamlett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3037 Hamlett Court have?
Some of 3037 Hamlett Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 Hamlett Court currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Hamlett Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Hamlett Court pet-friendly?
No, 3037 Hamlett Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3037 Hamlett Court offer parking?
Yes, 3037 Hamlett Court offers parking.
Does 3037 Hamlett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3037 Hamlett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Hamlett Court have a pool?
No, 3037 Hamlett Court does not have a pool.
Does 3037 Hamlett Court have accessible units?
No, 3037 Hamlett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Hamlett Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 Hamlett Court has units with dishwashers.

