3037 Hamlett Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute one story home on a quiet cul-de-sac adjacent to Westchester park. Chef's kitchen with beautiful granite and backsplash is open the living area with brick fireplace. Includes side by side refrigerator. 3 spacious bedrooms. 2 in blinds throughout. Covered patio and large landscaped backyard. New water heater and Carpet replaced recently. Great schools. Quick access to 121 and DFW Airport and 35 W. Close to award winning schools, restaurants, and across the street from the riverwalk!