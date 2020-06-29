3012 Plum Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming single-story with an open floor plan. You will fall in love with this gorgeous home graced with wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen offering upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar or host in the spacious family room featuring a cozy brick fireplace. Unwind in the master suite boasting a setting area, separate vanities, garden tub and a walk-in closet or make great us of the good size secondary bedrooms. Enjoy the private backyard with a large patio and plenty of space to play. Washer, dryer, fridge and grill remain. Attend highly sought-after Flower Mound schools.