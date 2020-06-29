All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:21 AM

3012 Plum Tree Lane

3012 Plum Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Plum Tree Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming single-story with an open floor plan. You will fall in love with this gorgeous home graced with wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen offering upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar or host in the spacious family room featuring a cozy brick fireplace. Unwind in the master suite boasting a setting area, separate vanities, garden tub and a walk-in closet or make great us of the good size secondary bedrooms. Enjoy the private backyard with a large patio and plenty of space to play. Washer, dryer, fridge and grill remain. Attend highly sought-after Flower Mound schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Plum Tree Lane have any available units?
3012 Plum Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Plum Tree Lane have?
Some of 3012 Plum Tree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Plum Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Plum Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Plum Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Plum Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3012 Plum Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Plum Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 3012 Plum Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3012 Plum Tree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Plum Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 3012 Plum Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Plum Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3012 Plum Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Plum Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Plum Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.

