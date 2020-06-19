2808 Ranchero Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym pool putting green volleyball court

Charming home with many Features! Warm hardwood floors in breakfast, living, and kitchen areas. Kitchen is open to family room with island, stainless steel appliances, double oven, & granite counter tops. Grand Master includes garden tub,walk-in closet, & dual vanities! Nice big backyard with beautiful stone patio great for entertaining. Community pool, basketball ct, disc golf, putting greens, volleyball ct, clubhouse and fitness center Exemplary LISD schools, Minutes from DFW airport. MUST SEE!

PETS ARE ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS!!