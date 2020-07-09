Spacious 2 story with extensive hardwood Floor. Stacked formals and open island kitchen. Massive family room with windows over looking pool. Huge Guest room or office downstairs. Tons of living spaces. Over sized bedrooms and Large Master Closet. Fenced backyard with security fence around pool. Still room for pets. Nestled close to park in heavily treed neighborhood. In sought after Flower Mound Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2722 Halsey Drive have any available units?
2722 Halsey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.