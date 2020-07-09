All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:23 PM

2722 Halsey Drive

2722 Halsey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2722 Halsey Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Spacious 2 story with extensive hardwood Floor. Stacked formals and open island kitchen. Massive family room with windows over looking pool. Huge Guest room or office downstairs. Tons of living spaces. Over sized bedrooms and Large Master Closet. Fenced backyard with security fence around pool. Still room for pets. Nestled close to park in heavily treed neighborhood. In sought after Flower Mound Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Halsey Drive have any available units?
2722 Halsey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 Halsey Drive have?
Some of 2722 Halsey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 Halsey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Halsey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Halsey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2722 Halsey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2722 Halsey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2722 Halsey Drive offers parking.
Does 2722 Halsey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Halsey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Halsey Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2722 Halsey Drive has a pool.
Does 2722 Halsey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2722 Halsey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Halsey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 Halsey Drive has units with dishwashers.

