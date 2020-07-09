2722 Halsey Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Spacious 2 story with extensive hardwood Floor. Stacked formals and open island kitchen. Massive family room with windows over looking pool. Huge Guest room or office downstairs. Tons of living spaces. Over sized bedrooms and Large Master Closet. Fenced backyard with security fence around pool. Still room for pets. Nestled close to park in heavily treed neighborhood. In sought after Flower Mound Schools.