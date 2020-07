Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

FRESHLY PAINTED and professionally cleaned!Gorgeous 2 story 4 bedroom home in the heart of Flower Mound.Tall ceilings and inviting entry with master bedroom on the ground floor.SPACIOUS KITCHEN with STAINLESS STEEL appliances GAS cooktop.HUGE GAME ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS on the main level, Beautiful covered stamped concrete patio to enjoy the spacious backyard.Close proximity to all three exemplary schools.