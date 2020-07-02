2709 Graystone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This desirable 1 story floorplan, located in charming neighborhood is ready for move in! Enjoy nearby creek, walking trails and parks. Versatile layout allows you to make this place your own. Large living room features wood burning fireplace w decorative mantle & vaulted ceilings. Open living area has kitchen views and access to small backyard for easy maintenance. Find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, lots of cabinet space, separate pantry and breakfast nook in kitchen. Master bedroom features bay windows for sitting area, dual vanities and sinks, & separate jet tub and shower. Also find just installed carpet and wood like tile. 2 car garage. Pets on case by case basis.