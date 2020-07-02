All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated January 29 2020 at 4:06 AM

2709 Graystone Drive

2709 Graystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Graystone Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Creekwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This desirable 1 story floorplan, located in charming neighborhood is ready for move in! Enjoy nearby creek, walking trails and parks. Versatile layout allows you to make this place your own. Large living room features wood burning fireplace w decorative mantle & vaulted ceilings. Open living area has kitchen views and access to small backyard for easy maintenance. Find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, lots of cabinet space, separate pantry and breakfast nook in kitchen. Master bedroom features bay windows for sitting area, dual vanities and sinks, & separate jet tub and shower. Also find just installed carpet and wood like tile. 2 car garage. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Graystone Drive have any available units?
2709 Graystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Graystone Drive have?
Some of 2709 Graystone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Graystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Graystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Graystone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Graystone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Graystone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Graystone Drive offers parking.
Does 2709 Graystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Graystone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Graystone Drive have a pool?
No, 2709 Graystone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Graystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 Graystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Graystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Graystone Drive has units with dishwashers.

