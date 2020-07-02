2705 Halsey Drive

Amenities

Great Neighborhood of STONE CREEK in City of Flower Mound. This home is 4 bed 2.1 bath. Great schools, close to I-35. Updated fresh paint and new floors. Serene Master BR downstairs with a fireplace and a sitting area. Master bath has a jetted tub, double vanities double tray ceil, and a shower. Gourmet kitchen, granite counter, SS appliances gas cooktop, upgraded lighting and an island. Game room upstairs. Custom touches throughout the house, crown molding and New light fixtures. Backyard retreat, arbor. covered patios and play area. Pets are considered on Case to Case .