Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2705 Halsey Drive

2705 Halsey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Halsey Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Neighborhood of STONE CREEK in City of Flower Mound. This home is 4 bed 2.1 bath. Great schools, close to I-35. Updated fresh paint and new floors. Serene Master BR downstairs with a fireplace and a sitting area. Master bath has a jetted tub, double vanities double tray ceil, and a shower. Gourmet kitchen, granite counter, SS appliances gas cooktop, upgraded lighting and an island. Game room upstairs. Custom touches throughout the house, crown molding and New light fixtures. Backyard retreat, arbor. covered patios and play area. Pets are considered on Case to Case .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Halsey Drive have any available units?
2705 Halsey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 Halsey Drive have?
Some of 2705 Halsey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Halsey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Halsey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Halsey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 Halsey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2705 Halsey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Halsey Drive offers parking.
Does 2705 Halsey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Halsey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Halsey Drive have a pool?
No, 2705 Halsey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Halsey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2705 Halsey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Halsey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 Halsey Drive has units with dishwashers.

