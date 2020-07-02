2620 Potomac Drive

Amenities
Move in Ready!!! Great one story in quiet location with lots of natural light! Open floor plan with nice size family room with fireplace, open eat-in kitchen with new self-cleaning range and SS appliances. Beautifully landscaped backyard, nice open patio with great storage shed. Great neighborhood near park, pond and greenbelt. Air-conditioner serviced twice a year for efficient AC use (lower electricity). Tenant will pay additional $120.00 a month to Landlord for weekly moving and bush trimming. Please use TAR application.