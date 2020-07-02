2620 Potomac Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Move in Ready!!! Great one story in quiet location with lots of natural light! Open floor plan with nice size family room with fireplace, open eat-in kitchen with new self-cleaning range and SS appliances. Beautifully landscaped backyard, nice open patio with great storage shed. Great neighborhood near park, pond and greenbelt. Air-conditioner serviced twice a year for efficient AC use (lower electricity). Tenant will pay additional $120.00 a month to Landlord for weekly moving and bush trimming. Please use TAR application.