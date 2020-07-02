All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:10 PM

2620 Potomac Drive

2620 Potomac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Potomac Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move in Ready!!! Great one story in quiet location with lots of natural light! Open floor plan with nice size family room with fireplace, open eat-in kitchen with new self-cleaning range and SS appliances. Beautifully landscaped backyard, nice open patio with great storage shed. Great neighborhood near park, pond and greenbelt. Air-conditioner serviced twice a year for efficient AC use (lower electricity). Tenant will pay additional $120.00 a month to Landlord for weekly moving and bush trimming. Please use TAR application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Potomac Drive have any available units?
2620 Potomac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Potomac Drive have?
Some of 2620 Potomac Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Potomac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Potomac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Potomac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Potomac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2620 Potomac Drive offer parking?
No, 2620 Potomac Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2620 Potomac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Potomac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Potomac Drive have a pool?
No, 2620 Potomac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Potomac Drive have accessible units?
No, 2620 Potomac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Potomac Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Potomac Drive has units with dishwashers.

