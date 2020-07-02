All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2613 Centenary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2613 Centenary Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

2613 Centenary Drive

2613 Centenary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2613 Centenary Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move in! Great open plan! This is the perfect home for entertaining. Kitchen opens to family room and includes refrigerator with water dispenser, gas appliances, dishwasher, built-in microwave, granite island & more. No carpet downstairs. New carpet in all bedrooms upstairs, hallway and stairs. Beautiful pergola in backyard for outdoor relaxation or entertaining. Auto sprinkler system! Tenant will pay additional $120.00 a month to Landlord for weekly moving and bush trimming. AC maintained twice a year paid by landlord. Please use TAR application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Centenary Drive have any available units?
2613 Centenary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 Centenary Drive have?
Some of 2613 Centenary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Centenary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Centenary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Centenary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Centenary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2613 Centenary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Centenary Drive offers parking.
Does 2613 Centenary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Centenary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Centenary Drive have a pool?
No, 2613 Centenary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Centenary Drive have accessible units?
No, 2613 Centenary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Centenary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 Centenary Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary