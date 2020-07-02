2613 Centenary Drive

Amenities
Ready to move in! Great open plan! This is the perfect home for entertaining. Kitchen opens to family room and includes refrigerator with water dispenser, gas appliances, dishwasher, built-in microwave, granite island & more. No carpet downstairs. New carpet in all bedrooms upstairs, hallway and stairs. Beautiful pergola in backyard for outdoor relaxation or entertaining. Auto sprinkler system! Tenant will pay additional $120.00 a month to Landlord for weekly moving and bush trimming. AC maintained twice a year paid by landlord. Please use TAR application.