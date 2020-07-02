All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2524 Creekhaven Drive

2524 Creekhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Creekhaven Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special! If you sign a lease by 09/30/18, you will get free rent through 10/29/18!!**

Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,984 sq ft, 2 story home in Flower Mound! Open concept living and dining area. Kitchen with breakfast area and natural lighting! 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2nd bath with dual sinks. Master suite with dual sinks and garden tub! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Creekhaven Drive have any available units?
2524 Creekhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 2524 Creekhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Creekhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Creekhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 Creekhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2524 Creekhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 2524 Creekhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2524 Creekhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Creekhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Creekhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2524 Creekhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2524 Creekhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2524 Creekhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Creekhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 Creekhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 Creekhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2524 Creekhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

