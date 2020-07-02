2524 Creekhaven Drive

Amenities

**Special! If you sign a lease by 09/30/18, you will get free rent through 10/29/18!!**



Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,984 sq ft, 2 story home in Flower Mound! Open concept living and dining area. Kitchen with breakfast area and natural lighting! 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2nd bath with dual sinks. Master suite with dual sinks and garden tub! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.