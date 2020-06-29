2516 Potomac Drive

Amenities

Flower Mound High School and Donald Elementary STEM campus for this lovely home in the heart of Flower Mound. Open floorplan with split bedrooms, a large family and dining room open to the kitchen with new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Updated master bathroom with large walk in shower and separate jetted tub. All wood, tile, and wood laminate floors with no carpet throughout the house. Great location within walking distance to Rheudasil Park and walking trails. If you are looking for a wonderful rental with exemplary schools this is your new home!