Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2516 Potomac Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 3:53 AM

2516 Potomac Drive

2516 Potomac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Potomac Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Flower Mound High School and Donald Elementary STEM campus for this lovely home in the heart of Flower Mound. Open floorplan with split bedrooms, a large family and dining room open to the kitchen with new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Updated master bathroom with large walk in shower and separate jetted tub. All wood, tile, and wood laminate floors with no carpet throughout the house. Great location within walking distance to Rheudasil Park and walking trails. If you are looking for a wonderful rental with exemplary schools this is your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Potomac Drive have any available units?
2516 Potomac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Potomac Drive have?
Some of 2516 Potomac Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Potomac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Potomac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Potomac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Potomac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2516 Potomac Drive offer parking?
No, 2516 Potomac Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Potomac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Potomac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Potomac Drive have a pool?
No, 2516 Potomac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Potomac Drive have accessible units?
No, 2516 Potomac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Potomac Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 Potomac Drive has units with dishwashers.

