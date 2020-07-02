All apartments in Flower Mound
2504 Katina Drive

Location

2504 Katina Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful, updated 4-bedroom house, READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. Exemplary Flower Mound schools!! Fresh paint, new carpet and energy efficient windows. Main floor features formal living, formal dining, family room, all with laminate and tile flooring for easy maintenance. Chef’s kitchen has huge island, granite countertops, lots of storage and SS appliances. Massive master bedroom has its own fireplace and big walk in closet. Large game room has built-ins to make it perfect for an office or study. All secondary bedrooms are nicely sized with ample closet space. Perfect sized backyard for all your gatherings, comes with a storage shed and patio furniture. MUST SEE THIS TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Katina Drive have any available units?
2504 Katina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Katina Drive have?
Some of 2504 Katina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Katina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Katina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Katina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Katina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2504 Katina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Katina Drive offers parking.
Does 2504 Katina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Katina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Katina Drive have a pool?
No, 2504 Katina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Katina Drive have accessible units?
No, 2504 Katina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Katina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Katina Drive has units with dishwashers.

