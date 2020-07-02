2504 Katina Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful, updated 4-bedroom house, READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. Exemplary Flower Mound schools!! Fresh paint, new carpet and energy efficient windows. Main floor features formal living, formal dining, family room, all with laminate and tile flooring for easy maintenance. Chef’s kitchen has huge island, granite countertops, lots of storage and SS appliances. Massive master bedroom has its own fireplace and big walk in closet. Large game room has built-ins to make it perfect for an office or study. All secondary bedrooms are nicely sized with ample closet space. Perfect sized backyard for all your gatherings, comes with a storage shed and patio furniture. MUST SEE THIS TODAY!!