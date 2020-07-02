2500 Blue Ridge Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Totally updated, spacious 2 story home with New Granite Countertops in kitchen & both bathrooms. New stainless Oven, cooktop, New paint throughout, new ceiling fans, new master shower w frameless glass door, new faucets. New Carpet in all upstairs bedrooms & game room. close by Marcus High School, Open Floor Plan with high ceiling and Hardwood floor in first level. Large Master Bedroom Suite is downstairs, Master Bath has separate Garden Tub and shower, other 3 bedrooms are all upstairs with a game room or office. MOVE IN READY.