Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:29 PM

2420 Katina Drive

2420 Katina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Katina Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This beautifully updated home is move in ready! It is SINGLE story, has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & a 2 car garage! 1 bedroom would make a wonderful office. There are wonderful wood floors through the living & other areas, & new carpet in the 3rd & 4th bedrooms. The kitchen is HUGE with many cabinets, a very large breakfast or serving bar, an island, gas stove, SS appliances & granite counters! The formal living & dining areas would make a great game room. The family room and breakfast area have the perfect view to the back yard. The back yard is very large with a patio, a gazebo, & a large storage building. This is the perfect place to entertain or just relax. Schedule a showing & see if this is the home for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Katina Drive have any available units?
2420 Katina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 Katina Drive have?
Some of 2420 Katina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Katina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Katina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Katina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Katina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2420 Katina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Katina Drive offers parking.
Does 2420 Katina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Katina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Katina Drive have a pool?
No, 2420 Katina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Katina Drive have accessible units?
No, 2420 Katina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Katina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2420 Katina Drive has units with dishwashers.

