2420 Katina Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautifully updated home is move in ready! It is SINGLE story, has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & a 2 car garage! 1 bedroom would make a wonderful office. There are wonderful wood floors through the living & other areas, & new carpet in the 3rd & 4th bedrooms. The kitchen is HUGE with many cabinets, a very large breakfast or serving bar, an island, gas stove, SS appliances & granite counters! The formal living & dining areas would make a great game room. The family room and breakfast area have the perfect view to the back yard. The back yard is very large with a patio, a gazebo, & a large storage building. This is the perfect place to entertain or just relax. Schedule a showing & see if this is the home for you.