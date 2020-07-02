2420 Belvedere Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage new construction

Beautiful New Impression Homes Townhome - 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage in The River Walk At Central Park-Flower Mound, Texas! Luxury 2-story townhome with open concept design, 2 dining spaces, & Soaring ceilings in the family room! Hand scraped Hardwood floors at entry, Family Room, Formal Dining, Kitchen and Breakfast Area! Gourmet kitchen with 36 inch gas cook-top, wood decorative Vent Hood, Whirlpool SS appliance with Refrigerator. Master suite on 2nd floor offers a spacious retreat with 2 walk-in closets also Secondary bedroom Up with Gameroom. 3rd bedroom with full bath down could be used as guest retreat or study. Covered patio + 2-car garage!