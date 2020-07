Amenities

No carpet in the house. This bright and spacious one-story house has laminate flooring and granite counter top. In addition, it has a split floor plan, skylight in the kitchen, a kitchen island, high ceiling, ceramic tile floors, and lots of windows. One of the 3 secondary bedrooms can be used as a study. The master bedroom has a sitting area and vaulted ceiling. The house is located in a quiet neighborhood and in prestigious schools.