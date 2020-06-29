All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:21 PM

2409 Windchase Drive

2409 Windchase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Windchase Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic home that has been updated in April 2020 with new kitchen appliances (range-oven, refrigerator, dish washer and microwave), new granite counter tops (Kitchen & all bath rooms), new carpeting and new interior paint. Located in the desirable Forest Vista Elementary area! Lush landscape, mature trees & flagstone patio surround this beautiful home. Central brick gas log fireplace greets at formal living room and flows to formal dining room with patio access and view. Open kitchen w breakfast bar & bay windows w view. Fridge w fresh water line. Blinds & fixtures. Master w garden tub, separate tiled shower, double vanity & walk in. Built-ins. Epoxy floor in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Windchase Drive have any available units?
2409 Windchase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Windchase Drive have?
Some of 2409 Windchase Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Windchase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Windchase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Windchase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Windchase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2409 Windchase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Windchase Drive offers parking.
Does 2409 Windchase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 Windchase Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Windchase Drive have a pool?
No, 2409 Windchase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Windchase Drive have accessible units?
No, 2409 Windchase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Windchase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Windchase Drive has units with dishwashers.

