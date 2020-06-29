2409 Windchase Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic home that has been updated in April 2020 with new kitchen appliances (range-oven, refrigerator, dish washer and microwave), new granite counter tops (Kitchen & all bath rooms), new carpeting and new interior paint. Located in the desirable Forest Vista Elementary area! Lush landscape, mature trees & flagstone patio surround this beautiful home. Central brick gas log fireplace greets at formal living room and flows to formal dining room with patio access and view. Open kitchen w breakfast bar & bay windows w view. Fridge w fresh water line. Blinds & fixtures. Master w garden tub, separate tiled shower, double vanity & walk in. Built-ins. Epoxy floor in garage.