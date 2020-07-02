2321 Amhearst Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Two story brick home in the heart of Flower Mound, Texas. The interior of the home features stylish tile flooring for low-maintenance, great lighting, open concept, with large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining. The home also features abundant lighting from several windows throughout, a kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances, spacious cabinetry, and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area.