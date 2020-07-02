2320 Mapleleaf Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This spectacular 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a bright open floor plan, a gourmet kitchen with island, stainless appliances and quartz countertops,



that opens to the family room. Sparkling pool & spa with covered patio. Private Master suite with separate vanities and garden tub. Upstairs loft can be used as study or game room.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



Contact us to schedule a showing.