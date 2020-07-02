All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2320 Mapleleaf Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2320 Mapleleaf Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2320 Mapleleaf Lane

2320 Mapleleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2320 Mapleleaf Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This spectacular 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a bright open floor plan, a gourmet kitchen with island, stainless appliances and quartz countertops,

that opens to the family room. Sparkling pool & spa with covered patio. Private Master suite with separate vanities and garden tub. Upstairs loft can be used as study or game room.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Mapleleaf Lane have any available units?
2320 Mapleleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 Mapleleaf Lane have?
Some of 2320 Mapleleaf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Mapleleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Mapleleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Mapleleaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 Mapleleaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2320 Mapleleaf Lane offer parking?
No, 2320 Mapleleaf Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2320 Mapleleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 Mapleleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Mapleleaf Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2320 Mapleleaf Lane has a pool.
Does 2320 Mapleleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 2320 Mapleleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Mapleleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 Mapleleaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary