2317 Willowood Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!***If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 1755 sq ft, 2 story home in Flower Mound!! Open floor plan. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Gorgeous island kitchen with granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Huge master bath with separate tub & shower. Spacious back yard with established trees! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.



BEWARE OF SCAMS

WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:

5 MILES

LETGO

CRAIGSLIST

OFFER UP

FACEBOOK

WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.