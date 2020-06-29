All apartments in Flower Mound
2301 Hickory Leaf Lane.
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:14 AM

2301 Hickory Leaf Lane

2301 Hickory Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Hickory Leaf Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FRESHLY PAINTED with BRAND NEW CARPET! Beautiful 6 BEDROOM Flower Mound home! OVER-SIZED 3 CAR GARAGE! The spacious kitchen includes updated stainless steel appliances, gas cook top and granite counters. Hardwood floors, crown molding, and energy efficient double pane windows enhance this well designed floor plan. Large first floor master retreat, with ample storage. Beautifully landscaped backyard with a covered patio. Quiet neighborhood with walking trails. Easy access to parks and Lake Grapevine. Well situated for a quick commute to DFW airport and the Dallas, Fort Worth area. Zoned for highly sought after Flower Mound schools. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane have any available units?
2301 Hickory Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane have?
Some of 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Hickory Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane have a pool?
No, 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Hickory Leaf Lane has units with dishwashers.

