2301 Hickory Leaf Lane.

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FRESHLY PAINTED with BRAND NEW CARPET! Beautiful 6 BEDROOM Flower Mound home! OVER-SIZED 3 CAR GARAGE! The spacious kitchen includes updated stainless steel appliances, gas cook top and granite counters. Hardwood floors, crown molding, and energy efficient double pane windows enhance this well designed floor plan. Large first floor master retreat, with ample storage. Beautifully landscaped backyard with a covered patio. Quiet neighborhood with walking trails. Easy access to parks and Lake Grapevine. Well situated for a quick commute to DFW airport and the Dallas, Fort Worth area. Zoned for highly sought after Flower Mound schools. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!