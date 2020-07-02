All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2229 Zenith Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2229 Zenith Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:51 PM

2229 Zenith Avenue

2229 Zenith Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2229 Zenith Avenue, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
The Pinnacle At Riverwalk Townhome- Combining Urban Living With The Comfort Of Home! Conveniently located in the heart of upscale Flower Mound. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout living areas. Kitchen offers SS appliances with gas cooktop, refrigerator included. Large Master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings. Master bath boasts dual sinks, dual vanity, stand-alone shower and WIC. The River Walk's centerpiece is Central Park, where residents enjoy an amphitheater, restaurant row, retail shops, and a scenic river. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Zenith Avenue have any available units?
2229 Zenith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 Zenith Avenue have?
Some of 2229 Zenith Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Zenith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Zenith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Zenith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2229 Zenith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2229 Zenith Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Zenith Avenue offers parking.
Does 2229 Zenith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 Zenith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Zenith Avenue have a pool?
No, 2229 Zenith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Zenith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2229 Zenith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Zenith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Zenith Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary