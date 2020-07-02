2229 Zenith Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

The Pinnacle At Riverwalk Townhome- Combining Urban Living With The Comfort Of Home! Conveniently located in the heart of upscale Flower Mound. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout living areas. Kitchen offers SS appliances with gas cooktop, refrigerator included. Large Master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings. Master bath boasts dual sinks, dual vanity, stand-alone shower and WIC. The River Walk's centerpiece is Central Park, where residents enjoy an amphitheater, restaurant row, retail shops, and a scenic river. MUST SEE!!!