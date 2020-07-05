All apartments in Flower Mound
2224 Red Maple Road
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:40 AM

2224 Red Maple Road

2224 Red Maple Road · No Longer Available
Location

2224 Red Maple Road, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Flower Mound!! Over sized master bath, with hot tub, stand alone shower, and walk-in closet. Jack-N-Jill full bath upstairs, with additional half bath downstairs for guests. Huge galley kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, open to both the living and dining room that leads to the fenced in backyard area. This home is also equipped with a second living area or game room upstairs. Agent or prospective tenant to verify school and square footage. To apply, please contact agent directly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Red Maple Road have any available units?
2224 Red Maple Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 Red Maple Road have?
Some of 2224 Red Maple Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Red Maple Road currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Red Maple Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Red Maple Road pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Red Maple Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2224 Red Maple Road offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Red Maple Road offers parking.
Does 2224 Red Maple Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Red Maple Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Red Maple Road have a pool?
No, 2224 Red Maple Road does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Red Maple Road have accessible units?
No, 2224 Red Maple Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Red Maple Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 Red Maple Road has units with dishwashers.

