2224 Red Maple Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace game room

Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Flower Mound!! Over sized master bath, with hot tub, stand alone shower, and walk-in closet. Jack-N-Jill full bath upstairs, with additional half bath downstairs for guests. Huge galley kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, open to both the living and dining room that leads to the fenced in backyard area. This home is also equipped with a second living area or game room upstairs. Agent or prospective tenant to verify school and square footage. To apply, please contact agent directly!