All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2204 Glenbrook Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2204 Glenbrook Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2204 Glenbrook Street

2204 Glenbrook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2204 Glenbrook Street, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
You'll want to live outside! Amazing large backyard includes pool, spa, storage shed w electricity and two fire pits. One is gas and one wood burning. Cozy one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 living areas in the heart of Flower Mound. Second living area would make a perfect office or dining area. Tastefully updated throughout. Master bath has a walk-in shower and barn door closet. Master bedroom has separate access to backyard. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are included. Make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Glenbrook Street have any available units?
2204 Glenbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Glenbrook Street have?
Some of 2204 Glenbrook Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Glenbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Glenbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Glenbrook Street pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Glenbrook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2204 Glenbrook Street offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Glenbrook Street offers parking.
Does 2204 Glenbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 Glenbrook Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Glenbrook Street have a pool?
Yes, 2204 Glenbrook Street has a pool.
Does 2204 Glenbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 2204 Glenbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Glenbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Glenbrook Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary