2204 Glenbrook Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

You'll want to live outside! Amazing large backyard includes pool, spa, storage shed w electricity and two fire pits. One is gas and one wood burning. Cozy one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 living areas in the heart of Flower Mound. Second living area would make a perfect office or dining area. Tastefully updated throughout. Master bath has a walk-in shower and barn door closet. Master bedroom has separate access to backyard. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are included. Make it yours!